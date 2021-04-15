'Caveman Supersonic': A Floyd story

"Caveman Supersonic: A Tale of Three Brothers" is a memoir based on S. C. Quesenberry’s memories of his first seven years living in Floyd and on later conversations with family members that filled in some details.

The book starts with an introductory description of Quesenberry’s oldest brother, which sets the stage for the compelling story to unfold. “Gerald (aka Caveman) was a force of nature, an unbridled whirlwind of misplaced rage. He was a tightly wound ball of anger and wrath, unpredictable in nature and indescribable to anyone unfortunate enough to be caught in his general path of destruction. Gerald was not so much born into this world; it was more like he was unleashed.”

Born into poverty and his parents’ failing marriage, the author lived with his family in different locations in the county, including what he refers to as “the Civil War house,” which now houses the Floyd Country Historical Society Museum and at one time a hospital during the Civil War.

Most of the story is set in the trailer, nestled between the old Jacksonville graveyard where he played as a boy, and the Mayberry Funeral home. Quesenberry lived in the trailer with his mother, brothers and cousins throughout the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, following his parents' break-up.