Homecoming win, 18-6, adds to Buffs’ streak

Floyd County Varsity Buffaloes football squad won its third-straight game last Friday, Sept. 17, thumping of Fort Chiswell’s Pioneers 18-6 for homecoming at the newly dedicated Coach Beale Field.

Buffalo quarterback Kaleb Fenton put Floyd on the scoreboard first with a one-yard run in the second quarter. A failed kick left the score 6-0. He scored on a 33-yard run after halftime and failed two-point try gave the Buffs a 12-0 lead until the Pioneers managed their only TD of the night, but the Buffs blocked the point-after and Floyd went into the fourth quarter leading 12-6.

A fumble by the Pioneers in the final quarter, however, left Kaiden Swortzel with the ball as he scrambled to the end zone to give the Buffaloes a 18-6 win after a pass came up short in a two-point conversion attempt.

The Buffaloes captured five Pioneer fumbles for the night. Fenton ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Lathom Barbieri collected 60 yards in 14 carries. Nate Saltus had 13 carries for 50 yards.

Missed extra points, however, is a constant in Floyd’s three wins, beginning with the last Buffalo score against Patrick County earlier this season, two in the win against Grayson County and three in Friday’s win, a streak of six.