Palmyra takes the stage at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse welcomed the up-and-coming Appalachian Folk trio, Palmyra to the stage on Saturday to kick off the New Year with a three-set performance and prepare for a six-week southbound tour in Roanoke.
Blending Appalachian music traditions with a contemporary Americana flair, musicians Teddy Chipouras, Willis Landon and Manoa Bell played a variety of instruments, incorporating cello, upright bass, guitar, mandolin, banjo and kick drum for a well-rounded sound that was highlighted by the band’s harmonizing vocals and their engaging song lyrics, reminiscent of the best of the singer/songwriter tradition.
The Virginia natives, who met as music majors at James Madison University, moved to Boston, Mass., where they were set to launch their career when COVID-19 shut the city down.
“We didn’t get to play many gigs, but we spent a year writing tunes,” Bell told the audience at Dogtown Jan. 1.
The trio’s spirited performance that ranged from rousing or humorous to sweetly tender got the attention of some Dogtown patrons. Although they primarily played original songs, the band’s covers included songs by the Avett Brothers, The Strokes, Neil Young’s “Vampire Blues” and a signature cover of the Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.”
Patrick Pascale from Patrick County said, “I like their (Palmyra’s) version better,” adding that he felt “fortunate” to hear the band.
Chipouras and Landon have recently returned to Virginia and currently live in Copper Hill. Together with Bell, they will be performing at Floydfest 2022 for On the Rise, a patron-voted competition for prizes and a chance to perform on the festival’s main stage in 2023.