Palmyra takes the stage at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse welcomed the up-and-coming Appalachian Folk trio, Palmyra to the stage on Saturday to kick off the New Year with a three-set performance and prepare for a six-week southbound tour in Roanoke.

Blending Appalachian music traditions with a contemporary Americana flair, musicians Teddy Chipouras, Willis Landon and Manoa Bell played a variety of instruments, incorporating cello, upright bass, guitar, mandolin, banjo and kick drum for a well-rounded sound that was highlighted by the band’s harmonizing vocals and their engaging song lyrics, reminiscent of the best of the singer/songwriter tradition.

The Virginia natives, who met as music majors at James Madison University, moved to Boston, Mass., where they were set to launch their career when COVID-19 shut the city down.

“We didn’t get to play many gigs, but we spent a year writing tunes,” Bell told the audience at Dogtown Jan. 1.