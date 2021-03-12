CDC: 'Indoor visitation could be permitted' at assisted living facilities

Indoor visitation should be limited solely to compassionate care situations, for:

Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents with COVID-19 infection.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents in quarantine until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.

Facilities experiencing outbreaks should continue to follow guidance from their local health department. Nursing homes should also follow guidance from CMS on when visitation should be paused.

Relaxing current restrictions on indoor visitation might increase the risk for transmission of COVID-19 in post-acute care facilities. However, Virginia’s progress in the vaccination of residents and healthcare personnel can mitigate some of these risks, and public health officials understand that expanding visitation has substantial benefits to residents.

It is recommended that all long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and other congregate healthcare settings adhere to these guidelines. Facilities should continue to regularly vaccinate new admissions and staff, and should adhere to CMS regulations and guidance for COVID-19 testing, including routine staff testing, testing of individuals with symptoms, and outbreak testing.