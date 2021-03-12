CDC: 'Indoor visitation could be permitted' at assisted living facilities

RICHMOND — Healthcare facilities including nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Virginia can expand visitation practices for residents and their families, the Virginia Department of Health announced March 10. The ability to ease these restrictions is largely credited to the increased vaccination rate statewide.
On March 10, the CDC released updated COVID-19 response guidance for all healthcare settings, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities. At the same time, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released updated visitation information for certified nursing homes in response to significant reductions in COVID-19 infections.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia nursing home residents has been consistently decreasing since mid-January; VDH is currently observing the lowest weekly case counts since early summer 2020. As of March 11, 279,969 vaccine doses have been administered to residents and staff in Virginia long-term care facilities.
VDH recommends that per CDC’s updated guidance, indoor visitation could be permitted for all residents except as noted below:
- Indoor visitation for unvaccinated residents should be limited solely to compassionate care situations if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.
Indoor visitation should be limited solely to compassionate care situations, for:
- Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents with COVID-19 infection.
- Vaccinated and unvaccinated residents in quarantine until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.
Facilities experiencing outbreaks should continue to follow guidance from their local health department. Nursing homes should also follow guidance from CMS on when visitation should be paused.
Relaxing current restrictions on indoor visitation might increase the risk for transmission of COVID-19 in post-acute care facilities. However, Virginia’s progress in the vaccination of residents and healthcare personnel can mitigate some of these risks, and public health officials understand that expanding visitation has substantial benefits to residents.
It is recommended that all long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and other congregate healthcare settings adhere to these guidelines. Facilities should continue to regularly vaccinate new admissions and staff, and should adhere to CMS regulations and guidance for COVID-19 testing, including routine staff testing, testing of individuals with symptoms, and outbreak testing.
While VDH and the Long-term Care Task Force understands the milestone these updated recommendations represent, we remind Virginians that it is critical that facilities, healthcare personnel, residents and visitors remain vigilant by continuing to follow infection control recommendations such as wearing a well-fitted cloth mask or facemask, physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between people), hand washing, staying home when sick and wearing appropriate PPE. This continues to be the safest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly if either party has not been fully vaccinated.
For more information about Virginia’s efforts to support long-term care facilities, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force.