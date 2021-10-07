Fresh vests gifted to law enforcement

FLOYD — The Floyd Moose Lodge and Safe Surfin’ Foundation donated two new ballistic vests to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, an annual gift made to support local law enforcement and keep them safe.

Floyd Moose Lodge President Dale Yearout and Administrator Doug Thompson presented the two vests to FCSO’s Sheriff Brian Craig, Investigator Rusty Stanley and Deputy Mario Morgan outside the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 5.

Craig explained the annual gift from the Moose Lodge and SafeSurfin’ helps the department greatly, since ballistics vests expire and must be replaced every five years.

“It’s nice to have a group of folks who make sure their people are staying safe,” Craig said.

The vests can be worn either over clothes or under them, and Stanley said he could already tell the new one would be more comfortable than the one he previously used.

Thompson, who also teaches welding at Floyd County High School, noted the 2021 donation is the third that’s come from the partnership between Floyd Moose Lodge and SafeSurfin’.

”We like to try to help them stay safe,” he said.