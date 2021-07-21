Jury trial brings guilty verdict for Indian Valley man

FLOYD — Floyd County’s first criminal jury trial after a one-and-a-half-year pandemic layoff of such hearings brought a quick verdict Tuesday by eight women and four men who took less than 15 minutes to convict Ricky Lee Reed of Indian Valley for possession of firearms by a violent felon.
The attorney for Reed, 57, claimed his client did not “actually possess” six rifles and shotguns found loaded in the closet of his master bedroom, even after a deputy testified that he found the guns amid Reed’s clothing and with more boxes of ammo in a shelf above.
Reed was convicted in 1992 of violent use of a firearm to assault and attempt to kill a victim in North Carolina, a crime that prohibited him from ever owning a weapon or ammo again. Deputy Matt Donnelly testified that Reed’s wife told him the guns were an inheritance from his father, who had died years before they were found in 2019.
But defense attorney Anthony Covington claimed Reed, under Virginia law, did not “possess” the guns because the Commonwealth’s evidence did not show he ever even touched them. Covington said Reed’s wife used at least one of the guns to hunt pests on the property.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp argued that by having the guns in the master bedroom shared by Reed and his wife, Reed was possession of the guns.
“Reed is a violent felon,” Hupp told the court in his opening statement. “He lost his right to own a firearm in 1992 in a North Carolina conviction, yet a deputy found six weapons in his master bedroom closet after answering a call about a domestic violence complaint in Floyd County in 2019.”
Hupp called three witnesses in the trial: Donnelly, a second off-duty deputy called in for backup and Reed’s stepson, who identified the guns and said at least one was an inheritance to his step-dad.
Reed exercised his right not to testify and Covington called no other witnesses. After Hupp rested the Commonwealth’s case just before lunch Tuesday, Covington moved to strike the prosecution’s arguments and evidence, saying the Commonwealth “did not make its case.”
Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor disagreed, denied the motion, and told Covington to begin his case after lunch, but when court convened a few minutes after 1 p.m., he rested without calling any witnesses.
Judge Fleenor met with prosecutors and defense attorneys to work out instructions for the jury and delivered them shortly after 1:15 p.m.
In closing arguments, Hupp said the case boiled down to two points: Was Reed a convicted violent felon, which he was, and did he have weapons available at his home, which he did.
Covington, telling the jury twice that this was his first-ever jury trial as a lawyer, argued that simply having the guns in his house was not “proof” of possession, but Hupp pointed out differences in what he called “ownership” and “possession.”
Judge Fleenor sent the jury to a building near the courthouse to consider their verdict at 1:45 p.m., and they returned just before 2 p.m. to deliver the guilty verdict. Reed’s wife broke down in tears when the verdict was read.
Hupp moved immediately to revoke Reed’s bail after Covington moved preparation of a pre-sentencing report, which is expected to be delivered back in court on Oct. 19.
“He is convicted of a serious felony,” Hupp told the court. “He is a flight risk.”
Fleenor ordered Reed taken into custody and taken Tuesday to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin to await his sentencing hearing. Virginia law requires five years of prison time for a weapons violation by a violent convicted felon.
Virginia discontinued the right of juries to sentence those convicted of criminal offenses with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.