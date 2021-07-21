Jury trial brings guilty verdict for Indian Valley man

“Reed is a violent felon,” Hupp told the court in his opening statement. “He lost his right to own a firearm in 1992 in a North Carolina conviction, yet a deputy found six weapons in his master bedroom closet after answering a call about a domestic violence complaint in Floyd County in 2019.”

Hupp called three witnesses in the trial: Donnelly, a second off-duty deputy called in for backup and Reed’s stepson, who identified the guns and said at least one was an inheritance to his step-dad.

Reed exercised his right not to testify and Covington called no other witnesses. After Hupp rested the Commonwealth’s case just before lunch Tuesday, Covington moved to strike the prosecution’s arguments and evidence, saying the Commonwealth “did not make its case.”

Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor disagreed, denied the motion, and told Covington to begin his case after lunch, but when court convened a few minutes after 1 p.m., he rested without calling any witnesses.

Judge Fleenor met with prosecutors and defense attorneys to work out instructions for the jury and delivered them shortly after 1:15 p.m.

In closing arguments, Hupp said the case boiled down to two points: Was Reed a convicted violent felon, which he was, and did he have weapons available at his home, which he did.