County recognizes Wirt for EMS service, discuss tourism changes

In one matter, the board continued to consider and urge changes to a proposed agreement with the Town Council over joint control of the county tourism operation and sent it to the town with some additional suggestions, including having the town and county consider two of its members each serve as the group to help monitor the system’s operations and activities. A member representing the county’s Chamber of Commerce should be approved by both the county and town, said one of the proposed requirements.

Chairman Turman said the tourism operation is not well understood by many in the county.

“People keep asking me why we are putting money into a tourism board,” Turman said. “When I explain the role that tourism plays in the county and how the board operates, they back off the criticism.”

The supervisors praised Tourism Director Pat Sharkey, whose retirement will begin in August.

“There are few people who can build even a part of the network she has created,” said Locust Grove Supervisor Yoder.

“Pat has done a great job,” said Courthouse Supervisor Boothe.

The Supervisors want the town council to approve the final changes before it acts on the agreement.