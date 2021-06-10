County recognizes Wirt for EMS service, discuss tourism changes

FLOYD — Former Floyd County Emergency Services Coordinator Ford Wirt, who also helped establish the volunteer rescue squad, was honored Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors for his decades of service to the county.
Each of the Supervisors lauded Wirt, including chairman Joe Turman, who worked with Wirt as a deputy sheriff; Lauren Yoder of Locust Grove, who said Wirt always put the needs of the county before himself; Jerry Boothe of Courthouse, who praised the long service and strong role Wirt played in emergency management issues; Little River’s Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch, who said she met Wirt when she first came to the county and praised his commitment to the county and its needs; and current Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Coleman of Indian Valley, who said Wirt never let the county down.
Wirt, recognized as one of the founders of the area’s Emergency Medical Services Council, thanked the supervisors and others who spoke and praised him for his services.
“It’s not about me,” he told the board. “It’s about Floyd County. Starting a rescue squad was difficult. It still is, we have a career system now and it’s overwhelming them. Things have changed and more is coming. That is one of the things the EMS Council has done.”
Turman presented Wirt with a signed and framed proclamation for his service.
Wirt’s recognition came in a long meeting of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
In one matter, the board continued to consider and urge changes to a proposed agreement with the Town Council over joint control of the county tourism operation and sent it to the town with some additional suggestions, including having the town and county consider two of its members each serve as the group to help monitor the system’s operations and activities. A member representing the county’s Chamber of Commerce should be approved by both the county and town, said one of the proposed requirements.
Chairman Turman said the tourism operation is not well understood by many in the county.
“People keep asking me why we are putting money into a tourism board,” Turman said. “When I explain the role that tourism plays in the county and how the board operates, they back off the criticism.”
The supervisors praised Tourism Director Pat Sharkey, whose retirement will begin in August.
“There are few people who can build even a part of the network she has created,” said Locust Grove Supervisor Yoder.
“Pat has done a great job,” said Courthouse Supervisor Boothe.
The Supervisors want the town council to approve the final changes before it acts on the agreement.
After a near-90-minute closed door “executive session” to interview applicants to fill an unexpired term on the Economic Development Authority, County Economic Director Lydeanna Martin presented details and showed videos that will appear on a new website that is part of the county’s economic development.
She said many people know about the music, art and natural beauty of Floyd County.
“We’re a lot more than that,” she said. She said launch of the marketing group will include targeted mailings and other events.
“I hope you are feeling good about that,” she said after preview the material for the board. Several supervisors praised the efforts and told her to start promoting Floyd County through the new materials.
In other matters before the board Tuesday:
- The board approved the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Six-Year Secondary Road Improvement Plan. The plan ranks hard surfacing unpaved areas of Ponderosa Road as the top program, an unpaved project on Firehouse Road as second; improving unpaved are of Roger Road from U.S. 221 third; upgrading Starbuck Road from Paradise Lane to Thomas Farm Road fourth and work on Hope Road fifth. The plans normally hope to get though at least three of the top-ranked projects;
- Susan Leonard of the Merchants Association says fireworks, cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, are slated to return on Saturday, July 3, with gates opening at the high school;
- School Superintendent John Wheeler said one of the Floyd County High School students won one of the two area openings for an internship and is working for Citizens for the summer. “Our Computer Science Program made that happen,” he told the supervisors;
- In resolutions requested by Indian Valley Supervisor Coleman, the board unanimously approved designating Virginia Route 8 as Scott Allen Memorial Highway to honor the former county deputy killed in the line of duty while serving as a Christiansburg police officer and naming an intersection on Route 619 in Indian Valley a Vietnam War Memorial Intersection for James Michael Cox;
- County Administrator Linda Millsaps reporting on usage of the county solid waste transfer station under experimental new hours and the supervisors told her to apply to the Virginia Environmental Quality office to continue the extended hours “for the foreseeable future.”