Health district moves on to Phase 1b; Regional COVID hospitalizations on the rise

Regionally, the number of hospitalizations is increasing weekly, based on a collaborative report from Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Veterans Affairs Hospital. As of Jan. 6, the most recent data available, there were 420 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 87 were in the ICU, 58 were on a ventilator and 33 were awaiting COVID-19 test results. The collaborative does not publish data regarding total beds available as “some have dedicated COVID-19 beds, others flex up or down based on the situation they are seeing.”

On Dec. 30, 2020, the total number of patients hospitalized was 381, and as of Dec. 23 there were 363. This number has been trending upward since Nov. 11, according to the collaborative’s report.

VDH reported Giles County to have a cumulative case count of 764 as of Jan. 11, with 24 hospitalizations and five deaths. Pulaski County had 1,801 total cases, 79 hospitalizations and 36 have died. In the Radford area as of Jan. 11, 1,639 cases had been reported with 33 hospitalizations and eight deaths. Montgomery County had 5,633 cases, 120 hospitalized and 48 deaths.

Statewide, 82 percent of ICU beds are occupied as of Jan. 11, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There are 3,117 individuals currently hospitalized, and 35 percent of available ventilators are being used.