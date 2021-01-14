Health district moves on to Phase 1b; Regional COVID hospitalizations on the rise

Two weeks into the new year, the confirmed number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are steadily rising while the vaccine to combat the virus has been administered to health care providers and began being administered to essential workers on Jan. 11.
During a press conference on Jan. 6, Gov. Ralph Northam said that “cases are higher than ever before,” and he noted that to quell the virus “our country needs your help.”
“Getting Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to end this pandemic, rebuild our economy and move our Commonwealth forward,” said Northam. “By setting clear goals and appointing T.K. Avula to spearhead our vaccination program, we will have a clear vision of how this effort — the largest public vaccination campaign in modern history — is progressing. I plan to get vaccinated when my turn comes, and I encourage Virginians to do the same.”
T.K. Avula is the director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health departments, who was named by Northam to coordinate work between state officials, local health departments, hospitals and private providers.
According to the governor’s office, about 500,000 healthcare personnel and those in long-term care facilities were vaccinated under Phase 1a.
When announcing the start of vaccinating Phase 1b individuals, the New River Health District stated that this group includes police, fire and hazmat response personnel, those living and working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, childcare/K-12 teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers, and anyone age 75 or older, a total of about 1.2 million individuals within the state, according to Northam.
“As we approach the completion of vaccination programs for Phase 1a, we are beginning immediately to vaccinate those Phase 1b essential workers, those in other residential facilities and older Virginians who face greater risk of illness,” said Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District. “We are committed to using every available vaccine as quickly as possible.”
According to the health district, many Phase 1b recipients will get their vaccine through their workplace clinic or residential clinic, and do not need to seek vaccine independently. Smaller and independent businesses, individuals 75 years old and older, and anyone not affiliated with a workplace clinic or residential clinic may pre-register online at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com or call (540) 267-8240 to complete the pre-registration process and provide contact information.
The health district notes that pre-registration does not guarantee an appointment or a vaccination immediately, but the process enables the Virginia Department of Health to contact recipients when vaccines are available to make an appointment.
Floyd County continues to have the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the New River Health District with a total of 581 cases, 19 hospitalizations and 17 deaths as of Jan. 11. According to the Virginia department of Health, the number of hospitalizations and deaths are unchanged from Dec. 29, but an additional 90 cases have been reported during the past two weeks, as of Jan. 11. The single highest day of reported cases continues to be Aug. 13, 2020, with 19 total cases. Johns Hopkins University reported on Jan. 11 that during the past two weeks, Jan. 3 saw the highest day of reported with 13.
Regionally, the number of hospitalizations is increasing weekly, based on a collaborative report from Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Veterans Affairs Hospital. As of Jan. 6, the most recent data available, there were 420 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 87 were in the ICU, 58 were on a ventilator and 33 were awaiting COVID-19 test results. The collaborative does not publish data regarding total beds available as “some have dedicated COVID-19 beds, others flex up or down based on the situation they are seeing.”
On Dec. 30, 2020, the total number of patients hospitalized was 381, and as of Dec. 23 there were 363. This number has been trending upward since Nov. 11, according to the collaborative’s report.
VDH reported Giles County to have a cumulative case count of 764 as of Jan. 11, with 24 hospitalizations and five deaths. Pulaski County had 1,801 total cases, 79 hospitalizations and 36 have died. In the Radford area as of Jan. 11, 1,639 cases had been reported with 33 hospitalizations and eight deaths. Montgomery County had 5,633 cases, 120 hospitalized and 48 deaths.
Statewide, 82 percent of ICU beds are occupied as of Jan. 11, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There are 3,117 individuals currently hospitalized, and 35 percent of available ventilators are being used.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the VDH has conducted a total of more than 4.5 million PCR tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests, especially for those who are not exhibiting symptoms, according to studies. VDH does not report the number of rapid tests it has conducted.
Northam’s goals for the state vaccination plan are to administer 25,000 vaccines per day when supply allows and ultimately vaccinating 50,000 per day to get all Virginians — 8.5 million people — vaccinated. In order to achieve this, Northam is applying a “use it or lose it” model, which encourages medical facilities to use every dose of the vaccine as quickly as possible or risk having future allotments reduced.
“Don’t save it,” he said. “It’s still being manufactured, and you’ll get what you need.”
VDH announced on Jan. 11 the establishment of a COVID-19 hotline for “anyone who wishes to pre-register for vaccine under Phase 1b, in addition to those in Phase 1a who may have not yet received the vaccine.”
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center can be reached at (540) 838-8222, and the number is staffed daily.
Federal Reserve Economic Data Research, which is updated monthly, shows Floyd County unemployment remaining stable at 3.3 percent for the month of November 2020, and applications for the second installment of Paycheck Protection Program funding are now open to businesses in Floyd County. These applications are open to business owners who may not have applied during the first installment. To learn more about receiving aid, business owners should visit www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.
Additionally, small business owners in the counties of Floyd, Giles, Pulaski and Montgomery have access to grant funding provided by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development through a community development block grant titled the New River Valley Small Business Resiliency Grant, which totals $1.6 million.