Orlando, Kitts face off for House of Delegates nomination in June

Tara Orlando of Floyd and Derek Kitts of Christiansburg are hoping to flip the 7th District House of Delegates seat blue for the first time in more than a decade as Republican Nick Rush announced in March he will not run for re-election. The Republican nominee for the seat is Floyd’s Marie March, who was elected as such during the April 24 Firehouse Primary.

Community members interested in casting their vote for one of the Democratic candidates may use early voting and absentee/mail-in ballots to vote, and curbside voting will be available to those in need, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Orlando is a long-time Floyd resident and founder of Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, and Kitts is a Christiansburg resident and retired member of the U.S. Army.

According to the first financial reports released in April by the State Board of Elections, Orlando’s campaign is funded by large donations, while Kitts’ is mostly self-funded. Orlando received a $3,000 donation from one individual and more than $2,000 from another during the month of March, as well as receiving 16 donations of less than $100, totaling $810.

Kitts donated about $1,000 to his campaign for the 7th District seat in March and had received 14 donations totaling $706 as of mid-April.