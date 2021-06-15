Council discusses speeding, tourism agreement deadline looms

FLOYD — Tour de Floyd’s Paul Lacoste addressed the Floyd Town Council Thursday, June 3, to make the nonprofit’s final annual donation before its retirement to Floyd’s local rescue squads of more than $3,000.
Donations have been made to Floyd County Rescue since 2007 when Tour de Floyd was founded, Lacoste told the council Thursday. With the challenges and financial strain of the pandemic, Lacoste added, Tour de Floyd isn’t sustainable to continue operating.
A number of other topics were discussed during the Town Manager’s report of the June 3 town council meeting, including speeding in town and the Floyd Tourism Agreement, which is expected to be approved by the town on June 17.
An on-going conversation about deterring speeding within town limits has led to Town Council giving Town Manager Kayla Cox the go-ahead to work with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and research a new stationary speed detector to be used in town.
Cox said Sheriff Brian Craig told her the one currently in possession of the Sheriff’s Office works, but no data can be pulled from it due to its aged software.
The cooperative Floyd Tourism Agreement between the town and county has been restructured during the past several months to be more conductive of the way the department is functioning and growing.
Town Manager Kayla Cox and County Administrator Linda Millsaps have largely handled the negotiations and restructuring. Cox told the council June 3 that the Supervisors had requested a special meeting for two representatives from each body to meet to discuss some of the finer details of the agreement, and hoped to have the meeting before its next regular meeting on June 8.
“Our council has set the bar in support for tourism,” Vice-Mayor Mike Patton said June 3. “The Supervisors are all good people, but they’re got a way to go before they catch up with you gentlemen in terms of support for tourism. And yet in this process ... there doesn’t seem to be much consideration given to our council.”
He noted the amount of income visitors bring to the town through taxes, such as the meals tax, is a significant amount of funding for the town, and added the county has other significant revenue sources.
Patton warned Mayor Will Griffin and Councilman David Whitaker, who volunteered to attend the small group meeting, that Supervisors Jerry Boothe and Linda Kuchenbuch DeVito, would “be tough” during the meeting, and “they will definitely view this from the county’s point of view.”
The result of the small group meeting was discussed at the June 8 Board of Supervisors meeting, ultimately leading to additional suggestions by the county, such as forming a board with two members of each body to “help monitor” operations and activities, according to past Floyd Press reports.
The current tourism agreement expires June 30, and both bodies of local government hope to keep it from lapsing.
As of the June 8 meeting, Supervisors wanted the town council to approve the final changes before it acts on finalizing the agreement. The next Floyd Town Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.