Council discusses speeding, tourism agreement deadline looms

Town Manager Kayla Cox and County Administrator Linda Millsaps have largely handled the negotiations and restructuring. Cox told the council June 3 that the Supervisors had requested a special meeting for two representatives from each body to meet to discuss some of the finer details of the agreement, and hoped to have the meeting before its next regular meeting on June 8.

“Our council has set the bar in support for tourism,” Vice-Mayor Mike Patton said June 3. “The Supervisors are all good people, but they’re got a way to go before they catch up with you gentlemen in terms of support for tourism. And yet in this process ... there doesn’t seem to be much consideration given to our council.”

He noted the amount of income visitors bring to the town through taxes, such as the meals tax, is a significant amount of funding for the town, and added the county has other significant revenue sources.

Patton warned Mayor Will Griffin and Councilman David Whitaker, who volunteered to attend the small group meeting, that Supervisors Jerry Boothe and Linda Kuchenbuch DeVito, would “be tough” during the meeting, and “they will definitely view this from the county’s point of view.”