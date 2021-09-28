Scottish heritage recognized in Bluemont service

A Kirkin' o' the Tartans ceremony was held at Bluemont Presbyterian Church, Mile Marker 192 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, in August, the first of its kind at Bluemont.

Kirkin's are services that pay tribute to Scottish ancestors who brought pieces of their tartan to church to be blessed, despite persecution. A tartan is a plaid pattern, often seen on banners and kilts, indicative of a region or clan of origin in the Scottish Highlands.

Held most commonly at Presbyterian churches, Kirkin’s often contrast the persecution of ancestors to worship while displaying their tartan with encouraging a variety of tartans from as many clans as possible.

The Kirkin’ at Bluemont was well received, according to members of the congregation, and about 24 participants proudly presented their family's tartan, with about 55 total people in attendance.

The Rev. Jeffrey Garrison conducted the service.

Learn more about Bluemont Presbyterian Church at www.bluemontpres.org.