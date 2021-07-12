Willis woman crowned TOPS Queen 2020

BLACKSBURG — Floyd County’s Mary Reed was named Virginia Queen by TOPS Club Inc. in May for losing more weight than any other female club member across the state during 2020 by shedding more than 70 pounds.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a nonprofit, physician-oriented international weight loss support group in which each member’s physicians set their goals. There are chapters nationwide, and in Canada, including the Blacksburg chapter of which Reed is a part.

“I am very proud and grateful of my accomplishment. If it weren’t for my TOPS VA 0464 Blacksburg family’s support, this would not have been possible,” Reed said, noting that her weight loss has enhanced her quality of life, mobility and health.

Reed was introduced to TOPS while living in Fort Myers, Fla., where she was a member for four years before moving to Virginia with her new husband. The move presented a challenge to Reed, TOPS said, as it’s easy to regain weight you’ve lost after routine and lifestyle changes. While working at Mountain Lake Hotel, after settling in and meeting Suzie Jones, Reed joined the Blacksburg TOPS chapter and has been a member since, holding titles such as leader, co-leader, secretary and weight recorder.