Willis woman crowned TOPS Queen 2020

BLACKSBURG — Floyd County’s Mary Reed was named Virginia Queen by TOPS Club Inc. in May for losing more weight than any other female club member across the state during 2020 by shedding more than 70 pounds.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a nonprofit, physician-oriented international weight loss support group in which each member’s physicians set their goals. There are chapters nationwide, and in Canada, including the Blacksburg chapter of which Reed is a part.
“I am very proud and grateful of my accomplishment. If it weren’t for my TOPS VA 0464 Blacksburg family’s support, this would not have been possible,” Reed said, noting that her weight loss has enhanced her quality of life, mobility and health.
Reed was introduced to TOPS while living in Fort Myers, Fla., where she was a member for four years before moving to Virginia with her new husband. The move presented a challenge to Reed, TOPS said, as it’s easy to regain weight you’ve lost after routine and lifestyle changes. While working at Mountain Lake Hotel, after settling in and meeting Suzie Jones, Reed joined the Blacksburg TOPS chapter and has been a member since, holding titles such as leader, co-leader, secretary and weight recorder.
Throughout 2020, Reed lost a total of 71 pounds, making her physician-set goal and resulting in her coronation to be Virginia TOPS Queen 2020.
State Coordinator June Byers and Advocate Kathy Eanes celebrated with Reed and the Blacksburg TOPS chapter on May 27, recognizing Reed’s achievement as “one that has required years of hard work to reach a goal that she and her doctor set,” a release stated.
“I’ve had many ups and downs during this journey,” Reed said. “My struggles with food mostly include my love for pasta and potatoes, but occasionally sweets. As a result of being retired, I have struggled with a change in my routine and having to adjust my meals, and the times of day that I eat because of my husband’s schedule.”
Regularly attending chapter meetings and her increased quality of life, Reed said, are two things that motivate her to live healthier and keep the weight off.
“Now I’m trying to encourage my chapter with contests and awards,” Reed added. “I feel it’s important to get involved with my chapter, rather than just simply attending. When I see my reflection in the mirror, I can hardly believe it’s me — and I like what I see.”
For more information about TOPS and local chapters in your area, visit www.tops.org.