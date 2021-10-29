Angel Trees up across Floyd

Floyd's local Christmas For Children nonprofit has returned to its tradition of putting up Christmas trees around the county with angels’ wishlists available for the taking.

Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gift cards were purchased for families, rather than the traditional angel tree presents.

For almost 40 years Christmas For Children has been working to make sure that Christmas morning is a special time for Floyd County children, and this year is no exception.

Trees are going up in eight locations around Floyd County:

Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren — 3883 Alum Ridge Rd.

Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren — 409 Ridgeview Rd. NW

Citizens Telephone Cooperative — 220 Webbs Mill Rd.

Floyd Baptist Church — 510 E. Main St.

Floyd Presbyterian Church — 169 New Town Rd.

Floyd United Methodist Church — 417 E. Main St.

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library — 321 W. Main St.

Slaughter’s Supermarket — 536 Floyd Highway S.

The CFC committee would like to thank all of community members who made it possible to again help the families of Floyd County.

Angel Trees will be on display until Nov. 29.

If you have chosen an angel and have any questions about the requested items, call (540) 745-3370.