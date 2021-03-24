New funding provided for businesses, children; Griffith voted against Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan that was signed on March 11 following Congress’ vote of 50-49 in the Senate and 220-211 in the House. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) voted in favor of the plan, and Ninth Congressional District Representative Morgan Griffith (R-SWVa) voted against it.
In a statement on his Facebook page March 11, Griffith said that the Rescue Plan “misses the mark.” He added that “state revenues have weathered the storm and even grown.”
Gov. Ralph Northam announced in July 2020 the year-end revenue report from fiscal year 2019-2020. Virginia’s revenue during that time increased by 2 percent over FY 2018-2019, but “fell short” of the year’s forecasted revenue by more than $230 million, Northam said.
The Rescue Plan allocates more than $360 billion in emergency funding to state and local governments.
Impacts of the plan are largely financial, mostly benefitting federal agencies conducting COVID-19 research, Foreign and Veterans affairs, and agriculture (nearly $4 billion in combined aid), according to the Tax Foundation. Child Tax Credit was increased to claim up to $3,600 for children younger than 6 years old and $3,000 for children older than six.
Through extending SNAP benefits, providing funding for child care providers and offering tax credits for filers with children, a Columbia University study found that the plan will potentially cut the national child poverty rate by 50 percent.
Find details at https://www.povertycenter.columbia.edu/news-internal/2021/presidential-policy/biden-economic-relief-proposal-poverty-impact.
During the March 18 Floyd Town Council meeting, May Will Griffin told the council that the Town of Floyd is expecting to receive about $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan, but guidance about how to obtain them and what they can be used for isn’t yet clear.
Unemployment benefits are also expanded in the Rescue Plan, increasing the number of weeks an individual can draw unemployment from 24 weeks to 53 weeks and making the first $10,200 of UI benefits tax-free if the individual makes less than $150,000 annually. The expanded benefits are available until Sept. 6, according to the Rescue Plan.
In Floyd, for families and individuals, a third stimulus check is provided in the Rescue Plan, this one totaling $1,400 per household member, including children. According to the IRS, a number of checks were distributed March 17 via direct deposit, and a family of four could receive up to $5,600.
Small business owners in Floyd are supported by the plan through the allocation of an additional $7.25 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, which was established at the beginning of the pandemic.
The Rescue Plan also provides $28.6 billion for the newly established Restaurant Revitalization Fund for industry grants, according to the Small Business Association. An additional $100 million is allocated in the plan to establish a “Community Navigator pilot program,” which will distribute grants to eligible businesses supporting COVID-19 assistance programs.