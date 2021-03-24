New funding provided for businesses, children; Griffith voted against Rescue Plan

Find details at https://www.povertycenter.columbia.edu/news-internal/2021/presidential-policy/biden-economic-relief-proposal-poverty-impact.

During the March 18 Floyd Town Council meeting, May Will Griffin told the council that the Town of Floyd is expecting to receive about $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan, but guidance about how to obtain them and what they can be used for isn’t yet clear.

Unemployment benefits are also expanded in the Rescue Plan, increasing the number of weeks an individual can draw unemployment from 24 weeks to 53 weeks and making the first $10,200 of UI benefits tax-free if the individual makes less than $150,000 annually. The expanded benefits are available until Sept. 6, according to the Rescue Plan.

In Floyd, for families and individuals, a third stimulus check is provided in the Rescue Plan, this one totaling $1,400 per household member, including children. According to the IRS, a number of checks were distributed March 17 via direct deposit, and a family of four could receive up to $5,600.

Small business owners in Floyd are supported by the plan through the allocation of an additional $7.25 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, which was established at the beginning of the pandemic.