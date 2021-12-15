Earth Dance revival

Before becoming Floyd’s first Tourism Director, Pat Sharkey owned a jewelry and gemstone business for more than 20 years. Now, a new incarnation of Earth Dance has just opened up as a retail shop — located downtown in The Station — and Sharkey is in her element.

“Earth Dance is waking up,” she said, noting, “I’ve always done this.”

Sharkey has been making one-of-a-kind jewelry since before she came to Floyd in 1986. She started her first jewelry business, Phoenix Rising, right out of college in Nashville.

Since being in Floyd, she has traveled to craft shows to sell her work and nurtured the local art community when able.

Sharkey helped start The Floyd Center for the Arts’ Winterfest Art and Craft festival 27 years ago, and, for a couple of years, shared a space with fine arts sculptor Michael Costello in The Yellow Pony, a house that was once located where the parking lot next to the Station is.

Sharkey started out with bead and wire wrapping and later incorporated metalsmithing, she said.

Along with her unique jewelry pieces and gem specimens, the new shop focuses on rock lore, local rocks and education.