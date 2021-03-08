Floyd native turns 100

“The day I walked out of the bank to take care of my mother, I was 72, and computers were just getting started. I went out the door and said ‘goodbye computers. I’ll never have one in my house’ and I didn’t,” she said. “Now if I had to live another 10 years, I probably would have to one in the house to keep up.”

Jamison follows politics and current events. She offered a sad assessment about today. “The world now is turned upside down. I’ll never see what I call normal again. It’s split in so many ways,” she said.

Jamison, who volunteered at LewisGale Hospital for 10 years, expressed gratitude that she was able to live long enough to care for her youngest of two sons, who had Down syndrome. “At birth, he was given 14 years to live. He lived to be 53. My prayer always had been that I could live to take care of him. I did. He got the best of care,” said Jamison, adding that she was 83 when he died. “And I thought I was old then.”

Jamison left Floyd County when she was 18 years old. Her husband’s job at Carnation brought the family up and down the east coast, from Florida to Norfolk and Maryland, where she worked in different branches of Bank of America.