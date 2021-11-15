Cross Country catches state honors

The Floyd County High School cross country teams had a good showing at the Class 2 state meet at Green Hill Park in Salem Saturday. The girls' team finished third and the boys' team was ninth.

The girls' team had two runners earn All-State honors Nov. 13 by finishing in the top 15: Nichole Howell was 11th and Zoe Belshan was 12th.

Conditions were less than ideal, with cool temperatures and brisk winds.

Howell said the weather didn't have much impact. She responded by posting a personal record time.

Belshan said running at Green Hill in the Regional last week and on the same course at the Knight Crossing event during the regular season helped. "This was a little tougher because there were more teams and the level of competition was higher.

"Everything got off to a real quick start."

Miles Baldwin had the best finish for the Floyd boys, finishing 22nd. Isaac Pastrana also posted a personal record time.

Floyd girls:

11. Nichole Howell 21:07

12. Zoe Belshan 21:13

37. Lara Blevins 22:47

51. Emily Cox 23:46