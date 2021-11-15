Cross Country catches state honors

The Floyd County High School cross country teams had a good showing at the Class 2 state meet at Green Hill Park in Salem Saturday. The girls' team finished third and the boys' team was ninth.
The girls' team had two runners earn All-State honors Nov. 13 by finishing in the top 15: Nichole Howell was 11th and Zoe Belshan was 12th.
Conditions were less than ideal, with cool temperatures and brisk winds.
Howell said the weather didn't have much impact. She responded by posting a personal record time.
Belshan said running at Green Hill in the Regional last week and on the same course at the Knight Crossing event during the regular season helped. "This was a little tougher because there were more teams and the level of competition was higher.
"Everything got off to a real quick start."
Miles Baldwin had the best finish for the Floyd boys, finishing 22nd. Isaac Pastrana also posted a personal record time.
Floyd girls:
11. Nichole Howell 21:07
12. Zoe Belshan 21:13
37. Lara Blevins 22:47
51. Emily Cox 23:46
52. Unike Stallings 23:48
56. Emma Willie 23:56
Team scores:
- Clarke County 90
- Alleghany 101
- Floyd County 123
- Virginia 152
- Bruton 154
- Central 156
- Madison County 158
- John Battle 168
- Glenvar 199
- Poquoson 220
- Tazewell 225
- Randolph Henry 255
Boys results:
22. Miles Baldwin 17:54
37. Garrett Weaver 18:16
61. Isaac Pastrana 18:56
71. Eion McPeak 19:22
79. Hank Schroeder 19:43
82. Andrew Martin 19:53
83. Ryan Willie 19:53
Team scores:
- Union 47
- Clarke County 103
- East Rockingham 104
- Alleghany 127
- Radford 144
- Bruton 180
- Madison County 197
- Poquoson 204
- Floyd County 208
- Wise 222
- Gate City 224
- Nandua 266
The girls' meet featured 97 runners and the boys' meet had 104.