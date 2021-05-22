More than one-third of Floyd County vaccinated

FLOYD — More than 6,000 Floyd County residents — 38.8% of the county’s population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination as of May 21, one of the highest rates in surrounding counties such as Carroll (31%), Patrick (31%) Franklin (38%) and Wythe (33%).
CovidActNow, an independent nonprofit founded at the beginning of the pandemic to track nationwide data, reports Pulaski and Montgomery counties have higher vaccination rates at 40% and 43% respectively. Roanoke County has the highest vaccination rate of the counties surrounding Floyd with 53% as of May 21.
A collective of local hospitals, including Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem VA, reported Wednesday, May 19, there were 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 35 were in ICUs. Fifteen were on a ventilator, and an additional 18 patients were hospitalized awaiting test results.
Mass vaccination clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine in Floyd and other parts of the New River Health District ended earlier this week, but vaccines are still available from local pharmacies and will be administered during smaller events.
The Pharm House in Floyd has consistently worked with the local health district to host vaccine clinics around the county, including at Willis Elementary School. To learn more about the Pharm House’s efforts, call (540) 745-3333.
Two mobile vaccine clinics will be hosted in Floyd County before the end of the month,at the Floyd Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, and in Willis at Floyd Volunteer Fire Station 2 on May 28, from 2-7 p.m.
A number of factors contribute to the end of mass vaccination clinics, including that 32% of district residents are fully vaccinated, according to the NRHD Public Task Force on May 18, and 40% of the population has received at least one dose. The increased number of vaccinated Virginians and new CDC guidance also led to Gov. Ralph Northam lifting the state wide indoor mask mandate May 14 and announcing that gathering limits and distancing requirements will end two weeks earlier than planned, on May 28.
Less than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been identified and reported in Floyd County residents during the past two months: 782 total cases had been reported by the Virginia Department of Health as of March 23, and 873 cases had been reported by May 21. Three additional deaths also occurred in Floyd during that time period, bringing the total to 23 since March 2020.
The FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use to be administered to children aged 12-17 with a parent’s permission. The NRHD is hosting clinics at local schools to offer vaccines to students who bring written consent from a parent or guardian.
“Please get your children vaccinated when they are eligible to help us stop the spread of the virus and reach herd immunity,” the Public Health Task Force stated. The NRHD website adds “fully vaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 will not be required to self-isolate and miss class, sporting events, or other school activities.”