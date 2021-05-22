More than one-third of Floyd County vaccinated

Two mobile vaccine clinics will be hosted in Floyd County before the end of the month,at the Floyd Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, and in Willis at Floyd Volunteer Fire Station 2 on May 28, from 2-7 p.m.

A number of factors contribute to the end of mass vaccination clinics, including that 32% of district residents are fully vaccinated, according to the NRHD Public Task Force on May 18, and 40% of the population has received at least one dose. The increased number of vaccinated Virginians and new CDC guidance also led to Gov. Ralph Northam lifting the state wide indoor mask mandate May 14 and announcing that gathering limits and distancing requirements will end two weeks earlier than planned, on May 28.

Less than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been identified and reported in Floyd County residents during the past two months: 782 total cases had been reported by the Virginia Department of Health as of March 23, and 873 cases had been reported by May 21. Three additional deaths also occurred in Floyd during that time period, bringing the total to 23 since March 2020.

The FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use to be administered to children aged 12-17 with a parent’s permission. The NRHD is hosting clinics at local schools to offer vaccines to students who bring written consent from a parent or guardian.