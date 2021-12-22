Holidays precautions urged, Floyd COVID cases nearing 2,000

Cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County since the beginning of the pandemic totaled 1,707 as of Tuesday evening, with seven cases on average being reported daily the past week. Health officials are urging caution ahead of the holidays for the second year in a row.
The total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County has tripled based on data from the Virginia Department of Health since the end of 2020 from 491 on Dec. 29, 2020, to 1,707 on Dec. 21, 2021.
Public health agencies including the New River Health District and VDH are advocating for families and individuals to protect one another from the virus by:
- Getting vaccinated, and getting a booster if eligible
- Wearing a mask in public indoor spaces
- Gathering outside, or in well ventilated areas
- Staying at home and getting tested if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19
- Washing hands frequently, including before and after preparing food
VDH additionally states, “If you are gathering with a group of people from multiple households, consider taking a test before the gathering to further reduce your risk of spreading COVID-19 at the event.”
Find more information about low-, medium- and high-risk activities, and precautions at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
As of the start of Winter Break on Dec. 17, a total of 199 individuals regularly involved with Floyd County Public Schools, including students, teachers and operational staff, had tested positive for COVID, including three the week of Dec. 14-17.
Most cases in Floyd schools have occurred at Floyd County High School (81), followed by Floyd Elementary (60), Willis Elementary (18), Indian Valley Elementary (16) and Check Elementary (14). Ten cases have been reported by members of the Operational Staff.
Find the FCPS COVID-19 data online at www.floyd.k12.va.us/Page/3022.
Children as young as five years are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Virginia, and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are encouraged for those 16 years and older as early as six months after the initial dose.
Booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged as soon as two months are the initial dose.
Both COVID-19 vaccines and regular flu vaccines are being offered at the Floyd County Health Department from 8:15 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Testing for COVID-19 is scheduled to take place in Floyd Tuesday, Dec. 28.
To learn more about either offering from the health department, call (540) 585-3300.