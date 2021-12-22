Holidays precautions urged, Floyd COVID cases nearing 2,000

As of the start of Winter Break on Dec. 17, a total of 199 individuals regularly involved with Floyd County Public Schools, including students, teachers and operational staff, had tested positive for COVID, including three the week of Dec. 14-17.

Most cases in Floyd schools have occurred at Floyd County High School (81), followed by Floyd Elementary (60), Willis Elementary (18), Indian Valley Elementary (16) and Check Elementary (14). Ten cases have been reported by members of the Operational Staff.

Find the FCPS COVID-19 data online at www.floyd.k12.va.us/Page/3022.

Children as young as five years are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Virginia, and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are encouraged for those 16 years and older as early as six months after the initial dose.

Booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged as soon as two months are the initial dose.

Both COVID-19 vaccines and regular flu vaccines are being offered at the Floyd County Health Department from 8:15 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Testing for COVID-19 is scheduled to take place in Floyd Tuesday, Dec. 28.