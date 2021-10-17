DAR recognizes Floyd volunteer’s service

Wanda Ingle-Stevens received the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award at the Floyd County chapter’s regular meeting on Oct. 5.

This award recognizes unpaid voluntary community service of an individual who have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary heroic, civic, benevolent service, or by participating in community activities.

Ingle-Stevens certainly fits in these categories. She retired after many years of teaching at Floyd County High School and is well known in the community. Some of her volunteer work is working at the Donation Center at Angels in the Attic one day each week and working at the Angels Christmas Store.

She organizes and plays a leadership role at Slate Mountain Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday School, Bible School and plays the piano on a weekly basis for many years. She also teaches a Bible Study for women in the county each week.

Additionally, Ingle-Stevens is a member of the Floyd County Woman's Club, current officer and supports many programs sponsored by the club.

She works with the Arts and Craft Festival each year, helps with the Red Cross Blood Mobile, the Canteen at the Veterans Parade, sews and donates items for Operation Smile.