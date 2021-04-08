Health District enters vaccination Phase 2

The New River Health District announced today it will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to those in Phase 2 immediately, and then will open fully to Phase 2 next week. During the transition period, the district will focus on vaccinating college students, it stated.

Phase 2 means that everyone ages 16 and older who lives or works in the district will be eligible to get the vaccine.

“We continue to vaccinate people in Phases 1a and 1b,” said Noelle Bissell, NRHD director. “We have reached out to all who were registered and to major employee groups in those phases. We are at the point where we have openings in the schedule and can move to the next phase.”

The health district will continue to use the Everbridge automated scheduling system and the Vaccine Scheduling Center at (540) 838-8222 to make vaccine appointments. Online links will be added to the website as soon as possible to allow individuals to schedule appointments.

“You still need to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, as vaccine demand continues to be greater than our supply," Bissell said. “This will allow us to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”