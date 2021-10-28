March for Life held in Floyd

The first March for Life event in Floyd County took place on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting with a prayer at the county courthouse and several other locations downtown, organized by the Floyd GOP.

Jennifer Miller, event coordinator for the Floyd GOP and candidate for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors in the Courthouse District, said there were about 25 in attendance for the Oct. 23 march that was met with blue skies and warm, if windy, weather.

In a post to the community that evening, Miller said it is an “honor to walk in unity for the sanctity of life.”

Find more information about the Floyd GOP at www.floydvagop.org.