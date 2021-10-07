August and September Volunteers of the Month

FLOYD — The Floyd County Humane Society’s Volunteers of the Month for August and September exemplify not only how vital they are as individuals to the organization but also the various contributions utilized to make the humane society operate.

August recipient of the honor Jake Hall has assumed responsibility for the nonprofit’s blog, consistently creating content that is relevant and up to date, FCHS states in a release.

Like so many volunteers, Hall alludes to his love of animals when asked about his motivation for his efforts. He said, “Especially cats. Also, FCHS helped my family trap/fix our cat Brambles, and I guess you could think of the volunteering as a way of giving back for that.”

In addition to trying their hand at fostering, Keith and Lindsay Ryker were recognized in September as dedicated members of the dog shelter team that ceaselessly provides care for animals awaiting foster or permanent placement.

As they explain, “We volunteer with FCHS because it breaks our heart to see animals who are homeless or mistreated and so we enjoy being able to help provide food, medicine, socialization and love to the dogs in the kennels. In one year of volunteering we have seen so many successful adoptions and received countless doggy kisses, and to us that is worth it!”