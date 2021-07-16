Humane Society June Volunteers of the Month

Two volunteers are recognized as Floyd County Humane Society’s Volunteers of June for the work they do directing the monthly spay/neuter shuttle, which transports pets to partners in Christiansburg and Roanoke for low-cost spay/neuter care, making these services accessible for working pet owners and those with limited transportation options.

Darcie Luster and Kris Vandeveer arrive early to meet the shuttle, check in pets when they are dropped off in Floyd, get them loaded onto the shuttle, and are back again in the afternoon to help unload and return pets to their owners.

With as many as 25-30 animals brought to each shuttle, the humane society said, these two capable volunteers keep the imaginably boisterous scene in check and are frequently called upon to go the extra mile to ensure a smooth ride for all.

Vandeveer, who has been a volunteer with the shuttle for about five years, said, “Our four-legged clients range from small kittens to large Great Pyrenees, and their owners' emotions range from anxiety to relief. We are out here assisting pets and people at least once a month. We would love to meet you and your companions.”