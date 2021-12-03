Boys volleyball benefit announced to support student

Floyd County High School's Student Council Association will host a seniors versus juniors boys volleyball game benefit at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, to help cover some medical expenses of a peer who was hospitalized for more than a month in the spring.

All proceeds of this event will benefit Ethan Miller and his family to assist with medical expenses incurred after Ethan was seriously injured in a car crash in late-May.

A member of the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department alongside his father, the community came to follow Ethan’s recovery and progress through “Ethan’s Journey” on Facebook, which was updated throughout his recovery by his parents, Tracey and Nathan Miller.

“We are asking our community to rally, like we all know we can, to help this family,” said SCA Historian Lizzy Finn.

Admission to the Dec. 10 boys volleyball benefit is $5, and concessions will be available to purchase.