County seeking residents for Draft Board

FLOYD — County officials announced Friday they are seeking letters of interest from residents who would like to serve on the county’s Selective Service Board, which decides in the case of a draft who in the county would receive an exemption, deferment or postponement of service.

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors nominates individuals for the board, but members must be approved by the Governor of Virginia to serve.

Community members must be at least 18 years old, registered for the Selective Service (if male), a U.S. citizen and have a clean criminal record. The board cannot include active duty military personnel, retired military personnel collecting a pension or active reserve members.

Current members of law enforcement and court employees are also excluded from serving on the local draft board, as they are responsible for enforcing a draft if one were to occur.

“Being a board member allows local residents to represent the young men of their community and have a say in the draft process should it ever be required,” the Floyd Supervisors explained in an Aug. 20 release. “Additionally, the board is completely consists of volunteers, thus alleviating any question of draft motivations against residents in the county.”