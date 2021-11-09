Lady Buffs on road to state title

The stampeding volleyball Lady Buffaloes stormed into the state championship run last week with dominating wins in the Region 2C quarter and semi-finals before excited crowds of fans at the Alan Cantrell Gym at Floyd County High School.

In back-to-back wins, the Lady Buffs swept both games 3-0, disposing Nelson County High on Tuesday, Nov. 2, before facing Radford on Nov. 4, which beat Floyd two years ago in the regional semis, but the Lady Buffs took the first two sets with ease and held off a late charge by the Bobcats to win the third and final set 25-22 as the boisterous fans rocked the gym.

The win sets up a regional final on Nov. 9 against another perennial rival, Glenvar, the team that kept the Lady Buffs from having an unbeaten record in their 20-1 regular season.

The Chaffin twins, Kenzee and Jaycee, anchored a solid team effort. Kenzee had 23 assists, five blocks and 13 digs while her sister hit 13 kills and eight digs. Oliva Hylton contributed eight kills and five blocks and Jordon Ingram provided give kills and five digs. Hylton also had four aces and Ingram three.

The Lady Buffs took the lead early in the first set and never looked back, winning 25-19, then took the second 25-16 before falling behind in the third before regaining the lead and holding it for the 25-23 win.