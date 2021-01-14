New regional, federal funding available to business owners

Small businesses in the New River Valley have access to up to $15,000 for small business grants to combat the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a collaborative effort, the counties of Floyd, Giles, Pulaski and Montgomery announced on Jan. 11 that they have jointly established a regional $1.6 million grant fund, known as the New River Valley Small Business Resiliency Grant, to support the region’s small business efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds for these grants has been provided by Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development as part of a community development block grant award to assist localities mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the regional economy. According to the collective, due to this funding source, the counties are unable to offer grants to businesses based in the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, as well as the City of Radford.
Grants of up to $15,000 are being provided to eligible businesses within the region to offset business impacts. This grant program will be administered by Giles County, on behalf of its neighboring communities, under the oversight of a regional Application Review Committee and Project Management Team, the announcement stated.
Coverage is available for the following expenses that began between March 12, 2020, and the application date:
- Rent/mortgage payments (up to six months’ worth)
- Expenses paid that were directly related to COVID-19
- Equipment purchased to help business maintain social/physical distancing
- Personal protective equipment for employees or customers used in place of business to sustain business operations
- Technology or subscriptions to assist navigating the ongoing public health situation
- Cleaning or maintenance supplies or services
Eligible businesses must fall into the following categories:
- Have their principal place of business located in one of the participating counties and towns within, excluding Blacksburg and Christiansburg in Montgomery County
- Be locally or regionally owned and must be located in the New River Valley
- Have 20 or fewer full-time employees at the application date
- Have been operational by March 12 and is realizing a direct negative impact from COVID-19 (e.g. revenue loss, reduced sales, closure or suspended operation, employment decline or business interruption)
- Have eligible expenses not already covered by other CARES funding or any other support funding source (e.g. PPP, local COVID-related grants, Rebuild Virginia grants, etc.)
- Must be current on all fees, permits and taxes as of March 1
The application is available online at www.gilescounty.org, and hard copies are available at the county and town administration buildings throughout the region. With questions or to discuss eligibility, interested business owners in Floyd County should contact Floyd County Tourism Director Pat Sharkey at tourismdirector@floydcova.org.
Applications are being accepted now and will be reviewed with funds disbursed on a rolling basis for small businesses approved for funding from the New River Valley Resiliency Grant.
Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that federal funding for the Paycheck Protection Program resumed on Jan. 11. The second installment totals $310 billion, which is a decrease of $39 billion from the first installment of $349 billion, according to the Virginia Small Business Development Center.
Three notable changes have been made for PPP2, including that “all expenses incurred as part of the program will be tax deductible for federal taxes, income from PPP will not be included as income for federal taxes and no basis increase will be denied.”
Eligible businesses for PPP2 must have been in business on Feb. 15, 2020, have no more than 300 employees, must have had a 25 percent or greater loss in revenue during any quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 and must meet the necessity requirement. The
Business owners who received funding from the first round of PPP are still eligible for PPP2 as long as the former funds are spent by the time the latter funds are distributed and the business qualifies under the new requirements, according to the Virginia SBDC. There is no requirement to apply at the same location as the first loan.
To learn more about PPP loans visit www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.
Local guidance can be found through the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at www.floydchamber.org/business-support/covid-resources/ppp-application-and-information.