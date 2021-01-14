New regional, federal funding available to business owners

Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that federal funding for the Paycheck Protection Program resumed on Jan. 11. The second installment totals $310 billion, which is a decrease of $39 billion from the first installment of $349 billion, according to the Virginia Small Business Development Center.

Three notable changes have been made for PPP2, including that “all expenses incurred as part of the program will be tax deductible for federal taxes, income from PPP will not be included as income for federal taxes and no basis increase will be denied.”

Eligible businesses for PPP2 must have been in business on Feb. 15, 2020, have no more than 300 employees, must have had a 25 percent or greater loss in revenue during any quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 and must meet the necessity requirement. The

Business owners who received funding from the first round of PPP are still eligible for PPP2 as long as the former funds are spent by the time the latter funds are distributed and the business qualifies under the new requirements, according to the Virginia SBDC. There is no requirement to apply at the same location as the first loan.

To learn more about PPP loans visit www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.

Local guidance can be found through the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at www.floydchamber.org/business-support/covid-resources/ppp-application-and-information.