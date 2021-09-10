40% of new COVID cases reflected in schools data

Floyd County has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 within about a month, part of an uptick occurring across the country that local health officials say is impacting mostly the unvaccinated, which includes 57% of county residents.
There are 326 patients hospitalized with COVID in Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health and Salem VA facilities as of Sept. 10, with 98 of them in the ICU. Forty-four patients were hospitalized and waiting for test results.
CovidActNow reported Sept. 10 about 47% of the Floyd County population had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 43% is fully vaccinated against the virus.
A total of 127 cases were reported from Aug. 24 until Sept. 10, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, with 18 cases reported on a single day (Aug. 27). The record for number of cases reported in a single day in Floyd County is 19 on Aug. 13, 2020, five months after the start of the pandemic.
The number of Floyd residents hospitalized for COVID increased by five from Aug. 24 to Sept. 10, and an additional resident has died of the virus, VDH data indicates.
About 51 individuals attending or working at Floyd County Public Schools also tested positive for COVID during that time period, according to data collected from the school district’s website, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county’s schools to 67 since the beginning of the school year on Aug. 11.
Within the first 10 days of school, from Aug. 11-23, 16 cases had been confirmed by the NRHD and reported in the FCPS data. Cases reported by FCPS are included in the total number of cases reported by VDH, both of which are updated daily.
Most cases in FCPS are occurring in students, faculty and staff of the Floyd County High School, which has confirmed a total of 33 cases since the beginning of the school year on Aug. 11. Four were reported this week, Sept. 6-10.
Check Elementary had the second most confirmed cases as of Sept. 10 with six total and two confirmed this week.
Willis Elementary had a total of four confirmed cases, two of which occurred Sept. 6-10.
Floyd and Indian Valley elementary schools reported no cases Sept. 6-10, and a total of five cases have been confirmed at each.
Three cases have also been identified in members of FCPS’ operational staff, which includes the School Board, maintenance, transportation and technology, all before Sept. 6.
Find the FCPS COVID dashboard at www.floyd.k12.va.us/covid19.
New cases of COVID that are caused by the Delta variant of the virus are reportedly more severe and contagious, according to the CDC, with cases occurring more commonly in those who have not been vaccinated.
Anyone older than 12 is eligible to receive the vaccine, which is available across the NRHD, at a number of community events and regularly offered at The Pharm House Pharmacy in Floyd.
Details about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy from New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell can be found online at www.nrvroadtowellness.com/dr-bissell.
Of Floyd’s adjacent counties, only Carroll and Patrick counties have lower rates of vaccination, with less than 40% of the population vaccinated in each.
Roanoke and Montgomery counties are more than 50% vaccinated, according to CovidActNow data Sept. 10, and other surrounding counties have vaccination rates similar to Floyd’s.
Additional local resources and data are available from the NRHD homepage at www.nrvroadtowellness.com.