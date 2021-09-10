40% of new COVID cases reflected in schools data

Floyd County has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 within about a month, part of an uptick occurring across the country that local health officials say is impacting mostly the unvaccinated, which includes 57% of county residents.

There are 326 patients hospitalized with COVID in Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health and Salem VA facilities as of Sept. 10, with 98 of them in the ICU. Forty-four patients were hospitalized and waiting for test results.

CovidActNow reported Sept. 10 about 47% of the Floyd County population had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 43% is fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 127 cases were reported from Aug. 24 until Sept. 10, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, with 18 cases reported on a single day (Aug. 27). The record for number of cases reported in a single day in Floyd County is 19 on Aug. 13, 2020, five months after the start of the pandemic.

The number of Floyd residents hospitalized for COVID increased by five from Aug. 24 to Sept. 10, and an additional resident has died of the virus, VDH data indicates.