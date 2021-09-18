PSA in dire need of funds

With half of a $3.1 million dollar grant in hand from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Floyd County Supervisors held a public hearing to hear request for uses of the money from three members of the town-county Public Service Authority and several other speakers Tuesday morning at the board’s first of two monthly meetings.

“We have two single projects that have high priority,” said PSA member Mike Maslaney. “Need to address them right away. We have a very old system. It’s getting older every day.”

The PSA’s water and sewer system, which dates back 75 years, required more than $1 million in repairs and was only a patchwork fix, Maslaney said.

Bruce Turner, a member of the Floyd Town Council and PSA member, said they have had to raise rates several times and more hikes are coming.

“A lot needs to be done,” Turner told the board. “This is an antiquated system. We’re looking for grants,” he added.

“We need as much money as we can get for the PSA,” Floyd Mayor Will Griffin told the hearing.