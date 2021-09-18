PSA in dire need of funds

With half of a $3.1 million dollar grant in hand from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Floyd County Supervisors held a public hearing to hear request for uses of the money from three members of the town-county Public Service Authority and several other speakers Tuesday morning at the board’s first of two monthly meetings.
“We have two single projects that have high priority,” said PSA member Mike Maslaney. “Need to address them right away. We have a very old system. It’s getting older every day.”
The PSA’s water and sewer system, which dates back 75 years, required more than $1 million in repairs and was only a patchwork fix, Maslaney said.
Bruce Turner, a member of the Floyd Town Council and PSA member, said they have had to raise rates several times and more hikes are coming.
“A lot needs to be done,” Turner told the board. “This is an antiquated system. We’re looking for grants,” he added.
“We need as much money as we can get for the PSA,” Floyd Mayor Will Griffin told the hearing.
Rick Parrish, another member of the PSA, said businesses who might be interesting in locating in Floyd are “waiting to see if the PSA has the ability to handle their needs. Helping the PSA will serve the epitome of what these funds are supposed to do.”
Help for water and sewers wasn’t the only item before the hearing, which lasted for an hour and 15 minutes.
Former Bank of Floyd president Leon Moore noted that “our law enforcement and emergency workers are underpaid.”
“They need to be paid properly,” Moore said. He recommended that board appoint a committee to review and recommend bonuses for sheriff’s deputies, 911 operators and others “who put their life on the line every day.”
“Things in Floyd County are going to change,” Moore said. “We will need these people. Be very aware of what they do and provide the compensation to do their jobs.”
Nikki King, a General District Court clerk, pointed to the growth of cases in the court and said they need funds to handle the growth plus money for repairs to the office. She urged the supervisors to “come by when the court is in session.”
Nancy D. Tome told the hearing that the pandemic has dragged down volunteer working and noted that service hours have dropped. She urged support for volunteer agencies throughout the county.
Tourism Director Kathleen Legg thanked the support the tourism center needed for work on its website and asked for more assistance in the future.
Bob Smith, who serves on the Electoral Board, set the state is requiring more mandates for elections and those mandates need funds to comply.
In other matters before the supervisors Tuesday:
David Clarke of the Virginia Department of Transportation said road projects on Roger Road are complete and the agency is ot working on Ponderosa and Firehouse Road contracts. In Supervisor comments, Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch asked Clarke for assistance in educating drivers about the upcoming four-way stop at the intersection of Shooting Creek Road and Franklin Pike. She asked Clarke to consider flashing lights, rumble strips and other ways to make sure those observe the new stop signs on Shooting Creek;
The board unanimously approved a fiscal year 2021-2022 budget supplement of $388,099.01 for controls and connector valve replacement at Floyd Elementary School, an HVAC rooftop unit replacement at the kindergarten building at the school and necessary cleaning and sanitizing supplies.
Supervisors accepted a budget supplement of $111,500 from the Office of Emergency Services Grant for an ambulance and Stryker Power Load System;
The board closed out its meeting with a private “executive session” for “contract negotiations with manufacturing companies regarding County-owned property.”