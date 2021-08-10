Photo contest to highlight 'home'

FLOYD — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley announced this week it will host its inaugural “No Place Like Home” photo contest now to the beginning of next year to highlight the meaning of home for community members across the region.

Photos, split into Print and Digital categories, can be of anything that answers the question, ‘What does home mean to you?’ according to the nonprofit, including “your family, your backyard, your hometown, or a place where you feel at home.”

Print submissions can be any photo taken by a digital or film camera turned into a physical print for display. Prints are to be brought to NRV ReStore, located at 1675 N. Franklin St. in Christiansburg, after registration, and they will be displayed and voted on in-store.

Digital submissions should be submitted online at HabitatNRV.org after registration.

Submissions must be family appropriate, original work (no plagiarizing), and only minimal photo editing is allowed. All funds raised support the Habitat mission. Winners will be announced on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Participants can enter up to three photos before Jan. 8, 2022, and prizes will include exhibition, camera equipment, award certificates and more.

More information and register at https://bit.ly/2VEAiIf or call (540) 381-1144.