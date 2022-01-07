Piovano honored with final 2021 Volunteer of the Month

It's common knowledge in these parts that a lady never discusses her yarn stash, so we will probably never know just how many more hats and scarves Floyd County Humane Society's December 2021 Volunteer of the Month Suzanne Piovano has up her sleeves.

For 13 years Suzanne has produced an inexhaustible supply of luxurious knit goods created and sold exclusively to benefit FCHS.

A fixture at the local craft shows, her booth has expanded through the years to include FCHS t-shirts, pet treats and accessories. While talking up the virtues of the humane society to shoppers, Suzanne has generated a steady stream of income that helps to fund the feral cat program and provide spay-neuter assistance to the community.

The craft kiosk got its genesis at Virginia Tech football games and now shows up at Sinkland's Pumpkin Festival, the Floyd Winterfest Holiday Craft Show, and Chateau Morrisette pet adoption events, to name just a few.

Suzanne's involvement with FCHS dates back even further to when she first encountered the group through her own efforts rescuing abandoned kittens. Since then she has served in a number of capacities, including as a member of the cat committee and a lead organizer of the annual Paws Cause fundraiser.