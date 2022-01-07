 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piovano honored with final 2021 Volunteer of the Month
Suzanne Piovano

Master crafter Suzanne Piovano is recognized as the December 2021 Volunteer of the Month at the Floyd County Humane Society.

 Photo submitted

It's common knowledge in these parts that a lady never discusses her yarn stash, so we will probably never know just how many more hats and scarves Floyd County Humane Society's December 2021 Volunteer of the Month Suzanne Piovano has up her sleeves.

For 13 years Suzanne has produced an inexhaustible supply of luxurious knit goods created and sold exclusively to benefit FCHS.

A fixture at the local craft shows, her booth has expanded through the years to include FCHS t-shirts, pet treats and accessories. While talking up the virtues of the humane society to shoppers, Suzanne has generated a steady stream of income that helps to fund the feral cat program and provide spay-neuter assistance to the community.

The craft kiosk got its genesis at Virginia Tech football games and now shows up at Sinkland's Pumpkin Festival, the Floyd Winterfest Holiday Craft Show, and Chateau Morrisette pet adoption events, to name just a few.

Suzanne's involvement with FCHS dates back even further to when she first encountered the group through her own efforts rescuing abandoned kittens. Since then she has served in a number of capacities, including as a member of the cat committee and a lead organizer of the annual Paws Cause fundraiser.

Suzanne's love of knitting has found the perfect outlet through her love of animals.

“I especially love the idea that volunteers can rotate between different programs according to their own schedule and preferences,” Suzanne said. “Simple things, like helping to setup or break down our craft booth, or taking a foster pet to an adoption event, all have a role in making a difference in the lives of homeless pets and their new owners.”

As does knitting scarves from a yarn vault of undisclosed proportions hidden somewhere in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

FCHS is a nonprofit organization supported entirely by donations and volunteer activity. For information on volunteer opportunities, visit the website at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

