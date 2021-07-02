March, Kitts halfway to Election Day

FLOYD — As House of Delegates candidates Marie March (R-Floyd) and Derek Kitts (D-Christiansburg) continue growing their campaigns in a countdown to the November election, the beginning of July marks about the half-way point between the election and when March and Kitts announced their candidacies, in February and March, respectively.

A second installation of financial campaign reports for individual candidates from the Virginia Department of Elections was released in June for April 1 through May 27, showing increasing support, in terms of monetary donations, for both candidates.

March won the Republican nomination for the seat on April 24 during a Firehouse Primary, and Kitts won the Democratic nomination during the statewide primary on June 8.

During April and May, March’s campaign received three donations from elected officials, including from Delegate Nick Rush (R-Christansburg), the 7th District seat’s incumbent who announced he would not run for re-election in February.

“Friends of Nick Rush” made a $8,000 donation, “Hank Partin for Sheriff” gave $500 and “Gilbert for Delegate” donated $1,000. Hank Partin was elected Montgomery County’s Sheriff in 2016, and Delegate Todd Gilbert (R) represents the 15 House District.