March, Kitts halfway to Election Day

FLOYD — As House of Delegates candidates Marie March (R-Floyd) and Derek Kitts (D-Christiansburg) continue growing their campaigns in a countdown to the November election, the beginning of July marks about the half-way point between the election and when March and Kitts announced their candidacies, in February and March, respectively.
A second installation of financial campaign reports for individual candidates from the Virginia Department of Elections was released in June for April 1 through May 27, showing increasing support, in terms of monetary donations, for both candidates.
March won the Republican nomination for the seat on April 24 during a Firehouse Primary, and Kitts won the Democratic nomination during the statewide primary on June 8.
During April and May, March’s campaign received three donations from elected officials, including from Delegate Nick Rush (R-Christansburg), the 7th District seat’s incumbent who announced he would not run for re-election in February.
“Friends of Nick Rush” made a $8,000 donation, “Hank Partin for Sheriff” gave $500 and “Gilbert for Delegate” donated $1,000. Hank Partin was elected Montgomery County’s Sheriff in 2016, and Delegate Todd Gilbert (R) represents the 15 House District.
Each of these donations was made after March received the party’s nomination on April 24. A total of 22 donations of more than $100 were made to March’s campaign throughout April and May, and 15 donations of less than $100, which equals $732.
Kitts received 13 donations greater than $100 throughout the same time period, and 39 donations of less than $100, totaling $2,652.
One company/organization, HY Performance Management Consultant LLC in Tazewell, made a $500 donation to Kitts throughout April and May, and the other donations were made by individuals.
The greatest expense both campaigns had during April and May revolved around advertising, including flyers, mail-outs, printing costs, postage and others. March spent about $7,500 on marketing services, and Kitts spent about $5,500.
More information about the upcoming election can be found at https://www.elections.virginia.gov.