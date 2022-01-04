Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Todd, whose ability to love has helped him overcome a mysterious past that left scars all over his body.

A four-year-old Beagle, Todd needs slow introductions with almost everything, but quickly becomes comfortable afterward. In his FCHS foster home, he has three foster siblings and has met some cats, and Todd has no problem playing nice, as long as the courtesy is returned.

Before coming to FCHS, Todd lived outside and didn’t have the positive human interaction he craves more than anything, FCHS noted. He has lots of scars on his body, but finds peace knowing he is now safe and loved.

FCHS also noted Todd is a master when it comes to climbing and needs secure fencing when outside. While he was trying to catch up to his foster mom and dad, Todd scaled a four-foot fence with ease.

Impeccably house- and crate-trained, Todd’s happy spending some of his time in his crate with a sturdy chew.

Community members interested in meeting Todd should complete and submit an adoption application available at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 for additional information.