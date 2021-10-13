Buffs net consecutive state golf titles

Ryne Bond was next for the Buffaloes with a 41-37--78. He won a medal for the tournament's fourth best score.

Also placing for Floyd were Dylan Bond with a 39-43--81 and Corey Powers with a 49-45--94. Also playing for Floyd were Kaden Reinhard with 53-48--101 and J.D. King, 50-52--102.

"Since we had the regional here, I was more comfortable and knew what to expect," Weddle said. "I left a lot of strokes out there, but I was able to take advantage of some birdie opportunities."

Ryne Bond said the tournament "was more stressful than last season. Only four teams played last season and we were more confident than this season with eight teams at state."

Bond had some struggles early on: "I four-putted the eighth hole, but then I played the 13th almost to perfection." That was part of a closing run in which Bond was par over the last seven holes.

Coach Dirk Davis said his team worked hard and improved over the season. "We came over here for a practice round Tuesday, and we could have come back on Friday, but I thought we did so well we didn't need to come back, so we just practiced at home at Great Oaks.