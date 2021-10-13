Buffs net consecutive state golf titles

The Floyd County High School golf team successfully defended the state title it won six months ago by finishing first in the Class 2 state tournament at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The 2020 season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic until April, when Floyd won the state championship at The River Course in Radford. Although this is a new academic year, the Buffaloes had the unique opportunity to win two state titles in the same calendar year.
Floyd qualified for the state tournament by winning the Region C tournament, which was also held at Olde Mill two weeks ago. The four region champions teed off first together and Floyd was ahead when the first group finished. Although the four region runners-up who qualified teed off together later in the morning weren't expected to challenge, the Buffaloes had to wait about two nervous hours for the results to be finalized.
Floyd's winning score was 326, with Region C runner-up Patrick County second with 335.
Team scores:
- Floyd County 326
- Patrick County 335
- King William 342
- Gate City 354
- Randolph-Henry 359
- Madison County 360
- Graham 366
- Mountain View 396
McKenzie Weddle was team medalist with a 39-34--73. She had the second best round of the tournament and missed winning the individual state title by one stroke.
Ryne Bond was next for the Buffaloes with a 41-37--78. He won a medal for the tournament's fourth best score.
Also placing for Floyd were Dylan Bond with a 39-43--81 and Corey Powers with a 49-45--94. Also playing for Floyd were Kaden Reinhard with 53-48--101 and J.D. King, 50-52--102.
"Since we had the regional here, I was more comfortable and knew what to expect," Weddle said. "I left a lot of strokes out there, but I was able to take advantage of some birdie opportunities."
Ryne Bond said the tournament "was more stressful than last season. Only four teams played last season and we were more confident than this season with eight teams at state."
Bond had some struggles early on: "I four-putted the eighth hole, but then I played the 13th almost to perfection." That was part of a closing run in which Bond was par over the last seven holes.
Coach Dirk Davis said his team worked hard and improved over the season. "We came over here for a practice round Tuesday, and we could have come back on Friday, but I thought we did so well we didn't need to come back, so we just practiced at home at Great Oaks.
"We played here four weeks ago and shot a 360. We came back the next week and shot a 349, and then we shot 339 in the Regional. Last season we won the state by shooting a 331 at the River Course, and Olde Mill is a much tougher course."
This was Davis's second state title in a row and the school's seventh golf state championship. David Thompson was coach of the first state winner and Skip Bishop won four titles in the early 2000s.
Davis had five players graduate from last season's team, but he said the returning players did a lot to help the newcomers.
"Nobody expected us to make it back to state," he said. "They said we had to rebuild but we'd be good next year.
"But I knew we'd be good this year. These kids are amazing."
The team’s overall record for the year is 62-7.
After the awards ceremony, the team got a limousine ride home and had a police escort into town, where they posed for a team photo under the town's only stop light.