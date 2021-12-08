Rough start to Buffs’ basketball season

Floyd County High School basketball kicked off last week with a ceremonial tangle between the varsity Lady Buffaloes and Magna Vista, and a resistant loss for the boys against Lord Botetourt.

The Buffaloes JV team opened strong with a come-from-behind win late in their Dec. 3 match at the Alan Cantrell gym 61-54, but the varsity team fell behind early to a Botetourt team that downed 12 three-point goals.

The Buffs were 10 points down in the first quarter, 15 by the half and trailed 58-40 heading into the fourth quarter. Floyd fought back with 18 points to Lord Botetourt’s 13 in the fourth, but the Buffs could not make up enough points before losing 76-86.

In Buffalo scoring, Kaiden Swortzel led scoring with 13 points, Ashton Agnew had 11, Rylan Swortzel 9, A.J. Cantrell 6, Gavin Herrington 5, and Dylan Bond 3.

Agnew led Floyd’s three-point scoring with a trio of baskets, Micah Underwood had 2, while Harrington, Bond and Rylan Swortzel scored one apiece.