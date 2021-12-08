Rough start to Buffs’ basketball season

Floyd County High School basketball kicked off last week with a ceremonial tangle between the varsity Lady Buffaloes and Magna Vista, and a resistant loss for the boys against Lord Botetourt.
The Buffaloes JV team opened strong with a come-from-behind win late in their Dec. 3 match at the Alan Cantrell gym 61-54, but the varsity team fell behind early to a Botetourt team that downed 12 three-point goals.
The Buffs were 10 points down in the first quarter, 15 by the half and trailed 58-40 heading into the fourth quarter. Floyd fought back with 18 points to Lord Botetourt’s 13 in the fourth, but the Buffs could not make up enough points before losing 76-86.
In Buffalo scoring, Kaiden Swortzel led scoring with 13 points, Ashton Agnew had 11, Rylan Swortzel 9, A.J. Cantrell 6, Gavin Herrington 5, and Dylan Bond 3.
Agnew led Floyd’s three-point scoring with a trio of baskets, Micah Underwood had 2, while Harrington, Bond and Rylan Swortzel scored one apiece.
In the hard-fought JV match, the Buffs trailed 8-6 midway through the first quarter, but rallied to tie the game at 10-all by the end. They trailed by six at the half but took the lead back in the final quarter and finished strong to the 61-54 win.
In the Magna Vista match for the Lady Buffs on Nov. 30, Floyd took the lead 6-3 in the first quarter but was down 38-36 by the end of the third.
Magna Vista widened the lead to six points at one point, but with two minutes left in the game, Destiny Harman of the Lady Buffs tied the match at 49 points and a free throw with 12.4 seconds remaining.
Down to the clock, Magna Vista scored two points as time ran out for a 51-49 win.
This week, the Buffaloes faced Patrick County at home for JV and varsity matches Wednesday, Dec. 8, and the varsity Lady Buffs play Lord Botetourt on Thursday, Dec. 9, in a 6 p.m. game.