Kathleen Jamison to celebrate 100th birthday
Kathleen Jamison to celebrate 100th birthday

Kathleen Jamison

Kathleen Jamison celebrates her birthday on March 4. 

 Submitted photo

Kathleen W. Jamison of Floyd will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday, March 4.

Community members are welcome to send her a card and let her know you are thinking of her on this special birthday. The address is 163 Old Mill Road NE, Floyd, Virginia 24091.

