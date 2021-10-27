Buffs take 42-7 loss from Alleghany

Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes varsity football team narrowly avoided a third shutout this season with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Radford Bobcats last Friday on the Bobcats' home field.

The touchdown toss by quarterback Kaleb Fenton to Ryland Swortzel, after multiple interceptions that helped the Bobcats score 42 unanswered points in a game riddled with missed opportunities, missed passes and squandered opportunities. The 42-7 loss came at the end of a final quarter where officials kept the clock running with no timeouts.

The Buffaloes prevented a touchdown with an interception at one point, then turned the ball over with one of their often-missed throws. For the second week in a row, a Buffalo snap from center sailed over the head of an intended recipient.

After a season-opening shutout, the Buffaloes went on a four-game winning streak, but three-straight losses put the team at 4-4. Two Buffaloes passes were intercepted and returned for touchdown, a 53-yard return and one for 78 yards.

The Buffs face Alleghany on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. for senior night, and a Three Rivers District matchup and will close its regular season against Carroll County at home on Nov. 5.