Copper Hill farm plans popup market in Floyd

Patchwork Family Farm, owned and operated by Amy and Bryan Willoughby of Copper Hill since 2009, will hold a popup market next week to bring produce and other local favorites to Floyd, just in time for the holiday season.

The popup market will be in front of Under the Sun Tattoo shop at 209 N. Locust St. in Floyd from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Certified Naturally Grown for more than 10 years, Patchwork specializes in salad mixes, vegetables, small fruits and greens.

More information about where to find their produce and how to access their online store is at www.idigpatchworkfarm.com.