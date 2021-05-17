 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitties Carrie and Dominic.

Dominic and Carrie are lovely young cats, around 8 months old. They are friendly and have lived around kids, dogs and other cats. Dominic is neutered, and Carrie is spayed. Both are healthy and have started their vaccines. They will be tested for FELV/FIV prior to adoption.

These two get along beautifully and as a bonded pair must be adopted together.

If you are interested in adopting, you can find the Floyd County Humane Society’s application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

If you would like more information about them or any of the humane society’s cats and dogs in foster care, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.

