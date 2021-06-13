Floyd Amateur Radio Society to host community field day

The Floyd Amateur Radio Society Field Day, which is open to the public, will be held in Willis from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. Those interested in learning about ham radio, as both a hobby and emergency services tool, are invited.

The event will provide attendees with a hands-on opportunity to further their knowledge about ham radio from host Michael Gale, who is a licensed amateur radio operator under the Federal Communications Commission.

FCC licensed amateur radio operators, also known by the nickname “hams,” across North America participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations to demonstrate their skill and service at bringing people together while providing essential communication.

This year's event is noteworthy given a particularly active hurricane season is predicted.

“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Gale whose FCC assigned call sign is N3MDG. “Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.”