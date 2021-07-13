Body of missing jogger recovered

VESTA — After 10 days of searching in Patrick County, the body of 61-year-old Bruce Rubin was recovered from the Roaring Creek Gorge yesterday evening by Sheriff’s Deputies, search and rescue personnel, and rappel teams with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the body was located “off a bluff, not near a marked trail” by deputies and Primland employees around noon, July 12, and no foul play is suspected.

In a statement, Smith added “evidence indicates that Rubin accidentally fell, (and) the body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke.”

Rubin was first reported missing at about 7:20 p.m., July 2, according to PCSO releases. Search efforts were impacted by a number of variables during the past week, including heavy rain and thunderstorms, as well as the “rugged terrain” of Primland Resort.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search and recovery by a number of other agencies including Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Patrick County Department of Emergency Management, Patrick County Patriots, Primland Resort Employees, multiple volunteer Fire and Rescue agencies from throughout Patrick County, and numerous search and rescue teams from throughout Virginia and North Carolina.