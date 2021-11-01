Citizens launches Advanced WiFi

FLOYD — Citizens Telephone Cooperative announced a new WiFi offering on Oct. 28 designed to give customers control over home internet networks, including data usage, parental controls, permissions for specific devices, and more.

Marketed as Citizens Advanced WiFi, the new suite of services — powered by Plume HomePass — leverages adaptive WiFi and provides customers with an easy-to-use app for managing their home network

The system guards against cyber threats, can block unwanted content, and through sophisticated artificial intelligence, can immediately identify and lock down any infected devices to prevent them from infecting the wider home network.

The system also provides peace-of-mind by leveraging WiFi-enabled devices to detect motion within the home through the Sense service, Citizens stated in a release.

“This product has features that many of our customers have been asking for. We are so excited to offer Advanced WiFi powered by Plume HomePass,” said Lori Saltus, EVP of Citizens Customer Relations and Marketing.

The Plume-designed pods eliminate hard-wired devices throughout the home, and the system continually optimizes to adjust to the unique needs of every home and every device to serve the best internet signal possible.