FCPS shares mask policy for fall sports
FCPS shares mask policy for fall sports

FLOYD — Masks will be required at all indoor sporting events at county schools for both spectators and team members when not in-game, officials said this week, following an Aug. 11 ruling by the Virginia High School League that extracurriculars are not required to follow CDC guidance.

Buffaloes will be required to wear masks on buses at all times and when on the bench, Floyd County Athletic Director Matthew Tompkins said Aug. 12, noting students will not have to wear masks while playing.

While masks are not required at outdoor sporting events, they are encouraged.

Tompkins emphasized that, just like last year, “the situation is very fluid,” and precautions could change any time.

The VHSL announced Wednesday the Virginia law that requires school boards to “implement in-person instruction in a manner that adheres, to the maximum extent practicable to any applicable federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance” does not apply to extracurricular activities.

After consulting with the Virginia Department of Education and its own legal counsel, it stated, the VHSL determined the law applies only to in-person instruction, meaning “each local school board will adopt safety protocols for... athletes, coaches and spectators.”

