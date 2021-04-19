Spikenard Farm to welcome community for Dandelion Day

FLOYD — The Honeybee Sanctuary at Spikenard Farm in Floyd announced last week, to commemorate the spring season and celebrate pollinators, it will host Dandelion Day on April 23. Community members are welcome to stop by and take a tour of the farm, visit its gift shop, enjoy dandelion-themed treats and learn more about the importance of pollinators, including bees and hummingbirds.

“As the dandelions come into full bloom at the Honeybee Sanctuary, we give a sigh of relief and a prayer of thanks,” the farm stated. “For the beekeeper, dandelions mark the end of scarcity — the page turning from worry, shortage, and diminishing colonies, towards new growth, health, and the guarantee that our bees have survived yet another winter. Such is the value of this source of nectar and pollen for the bees. To see the fields spotted with those beautiful yellow flowers brings true joy to our hearts!”

Rejoicing with bees at this time, however, comes with the need to educate neighbors about the importance of the dandelion for the honeybee, the butterflies and the ruby-throated hummingbirds, who are migrating north at this time.