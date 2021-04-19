Spikenard Farm to welcome community for Dandelion Day

FLOYD — The Honeybee Sanctuary at Spikenard Farm in Floyd announced last week, to commemorate the spring season and celebrate pollinators, it will host Dandelion Day on April 23. Community members are welcome to stop by and take a tour of the farm, visit its gift shop, enjoy dandelion-themed treats and learn more about the importance of pollinators, including bees and hummingbirds.
“As the dandelions come into full bloom at the Honeybee Sanctuary, we give a sigh of relief and a prayer of thanks,” the farm stated. “For the beekeeper, dandelions mark the end of scarcity — the page turning from worry, shortage, and diminishing colonies, towards new growth, health, and the guarantee that our bees have survived yet another winter. Such is the value of this source of nectar and pollen for the bees. To see the fields spotted with those beautiful yellow flowers brings true joy to our hearts!”
Rejoicing with bees at this time, however, comes with the need to educate neighbors about the importance of the dandelion for the honeybee, the butterflies and the ruby-throated hummingbirds, who are migrating north at this time.
“The need for education is evident when we look at the shocking figure that today 80 million U.S. households dump more than 90 million pounds of herbicides and pesticides on their lawns each year,” Spikenard Farm said. “The result of this unnecessary use of chemicals is contributing to the huge die-out of our pollinators, who rely on healthy flowers to survive.”
The farm recalled an instance in 2016 when one of its honeybee colonies near the town of Floyd was poisoned after visiting dandelions that were treated with herbicides by a neighbor. According to the Honey Bee Sanctuary, “the dead and dying bees lying all around the hive was a terrible sight to witness, and it woke us up to need to bring the connection between the dandelion and the honeybees into the public eye.”
Dandelion Day on April 23 will also feature a large array of pollinator plants for sale. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place at the event. Learn more about Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary at www.spikenardfarm.org.