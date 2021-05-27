Supervisors hear LGBTQ program concerns

Vest asked if the schools were helping students hide their LGBTQ actions and beliefs from their parents. Smith urged people to do a search on the word “equity” on the internet and added they would be shocked at what they would find.

As is normal in public comment periods, the supervisors listened to comments but do not reply but could raise the issue with Wheeler when he appears at the next meeting of the board.

The supervisors control final allocations of county funds to the school system but does not normally vote on programs and issues. That is handled by the school board.

Public education is a little more than half of the county’s annual budget with current projections for the new fiscal year calling for $24.232 million.

Supervisors started Tuesday’s meeting an hour earlier than the usual 7 p.m. start for the evening session that was the second one of each month to focus on specific items for further examination or action since the public hearing on the budget.