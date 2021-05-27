Supervisors hear LGBTQ program concerns

FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday continued to adjust the proposed $41.422 million budget for the next fiscal year that begins on July 1 and raises taxes on real estate assessments and vehicular sales taxes.
The Supervisors focused on potential savings through possible reductions on contributions to various departments/programs and potential cuts to items that could include the New River and Little River cleanups and annual rubber duck race.
Besides the focus on budgets, two speakers during the public comment sessions complained about state mandated programs for the LGBTQ students at county schools and suggested Superintendent John Wheeler is not telling parents the whole story about such activities.
Former Republican Party Chairman Bob Smith of Indian Valley, a frequent commenter in the public comment sessions, questioned what he called School Superintendent John Wheeler’s assurances that the county schools are in compliance with Virginia’s requirements of providing help to transgender students.
Smith said that state is “promoting” transgender issues within the schools and added that if the local system is doing so, parents need to know more about the programs. “A lot of people are very unhappy with this,” Smith told the supervisors.
Kirsten Vest of Locust Grove echoed Smith’s concerns, calling the new efforts “just the tip of the iceberg.” She questioned whether or not books in the school libraries are being monitored to make sure they are not promoting gay issues or have sexually explicit material.
Vest asked if the schools were helping students hide their LGBTQ actions and beliefs from their parents. Smith urged people to do a search on the word “equity” on the internet and added they would be shocked at what they would find.
As is normal in public comment periods, the supervisors listened to comments but do not reply but could raise the issue with Wheeler when he appears at the next meeting of the board.
The supervisors control final allocations of county funds to the school system but does not normally vote on programs and issues. That is handled by the school board.
Public education is a little more than half of the county’s annual budget with current projections for the new fiscal year calling for $24.232 million.
Supervisors started Tuesday’s meeting an hour earlier than the usual 7 p.m. start for the evening session that was the second one of each month to focus on specific items for further examination or action since the public hearing on the budget.
Those items include $35,682 for the county’s participation in the joint tourism development council with the town, $6,750 for the New River Valley rail system, $100,000 for computer services support, $16,472 for cyber risk insurance and whether or not the county should spend $500 or $2,500 for New River and Little River cleanup and the annual rubber duck race on Thunderstruck normally held each year.
With taxes going up, supervisors say they must focus on all revenue expenditures.
Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said those who want funding for some programs might need to “help pay for it.”
“The county can and should help where we can, but these questions need to be asked,” she said. “Partnerships in the past have worked.” Some supervisors said they were happy with the current level of funding while others said reducing the $2,500 to $500 is worth considering.
Other considerations include increasing deductibles on insurance policies to lower premiums, particular in areas where few claims come in each year.
The supervisors will continue to work on budget and scheduled a new work session for Wednesday, June 2, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the administration building on Oxford Street.
In a report to the board, County Administrator Linda Millsaps said bears at Green Boxes are an increasing problem with threats to users of the trash receptacles and said meetings with the Game Warden are helping develop programs to deal with the problem.
She also reported on work with the town manage and tourism director on refinements to the joint operating agreement for the Tourism Development Council and said a final draft with signoff from the town should be ready for consideration at the June 8 regular meeting.
Dr. Millsaps also said she is working with EMS officials for changes in recruiting programs for emergency medical services.
In other items before the board Tuesday:
- A VACORP Insurance plan that provides cyber risk, excess general liability, drime, property, inland, marine and automobile coverage was approved unanimously;
- Budget supplement of $51,384 for election funding was approved unanimously. The money was revenue form the CARES program previously approved by the board;
- In other CARES revenue funding of $1,685,520 regular categories and broadband was also approved;
- Supervisors authorized the county administrator to execute a contract with the Department of Housing and Community Development for a Block Grant housing rehab project in the county;
- The board appointed Phillip Becher to the Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council for a term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022;
- John McEnhill was reappointed to a new two-year term on the New River Community Action Board;
- Cline Hall and Carl Kempa were reappointed to the Uniform Statewide Building Code Local Board of Appeals to new four-year terms;
- John McEnhill was reappointed to the Floyd County Social Services Board for four years;
- Sarah Akers Campbell was appointed to the Virginia Action Safety Program board for a one-year term.