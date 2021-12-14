Four motocross championship titles for Floyd racer

At eight years old, Carson Ballinger placed 25th against the fastest kids in the nation during the 50th Annual Thor Mini O’s in November, adding the race to his long list of racing achievements this year.
The Thor Mini O’s event is a week-long motocross and supercross event held in Florida, this year held during the week of Thanksgiving.
He put his heart and soul into racing this year, aided by God-given talent , and it has paid off through a total of four championships across various classes.
Carson is the Carolina MX 51cc 7-8 and Carolina MX 51cc 4-8 Open Champion, presented by East Bend Motorsports. He is also the Victory Sports Thor Mega Series 51cc 7-8 and the 51cc 5-8 Open Champion in both classes.
Carson finished second overall in the 65D 6-11 class.
Carson has been on a bike since he was 2.5 years old, and his passion for riding only continues to grow. He began competing last year and won the Carolina MX 51cc 7-8 Championship and finished fourth in the 51cc 4-8 Open at East Bend Motorsports.
He has progressed and shown his determination and love for the sport this year and is looking forward to big things next year.
During the cold months, Carson will be training for the road to the annual Loretta Lynn Ranch race in August 2022. On the property of the coal miner’s daughter in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., the race is the oldest on the ATV national circuit.
Carson’s training includes qualifying for a regional event before being able to punch his ticket to go to Loretta Lynn’s.
Brandy Ballinger, Carson’s mother, said, “He has been blessed with so many people standing behind him and believing in him… We cannot thank everyone enough.”
This year Carson has been sponsored by some amazing businesses and individuals, which played a large part in his journey to Mini O's:! Venom Powersports Inc, On The Water, MDS Powersports, Vet's Haul Junk Removal of Lake Norman, EZ Tree Removal, South Holston Roofing, Nichols Brothers Exhaust, Wills Ridge Supply, Upon The Earth Construction, Edgell Construction, Carolina Cobra Connection, DJ's Drive In, High-Thom Motors/Powersports, East Bend Motorsports, Lake Sugar Trees Motorsports Park, The Hair Barn, and Indian Ridge Woodcraft.
Community members can support Carson and learn more about his journey on Instagram or Facebook at CarsonB.295.