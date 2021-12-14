Four motocross championship titles for Floyd racer

At eight years old, Carson Ballinger placed 25th against the fastest kids in the nation during the 50th Annual Thor Mini O’s in November, adding the race to his long list of racing achievements this year.

The Thor Mini O’s event is a week-long motocross and supercross event held in Florida, this year held during the week of Thanksgiving.

He put his heart and soul into racing this year, aided by God-given talent , and it has paid off through a total of four championships across various classes.

Carson is the Carolina MX 51cc 7-8 and Carolina MX 51cc 4-8 Open Champion, presented by East Bend Motorsports. He is also the Victory Sports Thor Mega Series 51cc 7-8 and the 51cc 5-8 Open Champion in both classes.

Carson finished second overall in the 65D 6-11 class.

Carson has been on a bike since he was 2.5 years old, and his passion for riding only continues to grow. He began competing last year and won the Carolina MX 51cc 7-8 Championship and finished fourth in the 51cc 4-8 Open at East Bend Motorsports.

He has progressed and shown his determination and love for the sport this year and is looking forward to big things next year.