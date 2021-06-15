Town donation amounts approved by council

FLOYD — The town of Floyd’s fiscal year 2021-2021 budget totaling nearly $1 million is set to be approved at the next regular Town Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on June 17, after an uneventful public hearing and closed session on June 3.

Donation amounts to groups that made presentations to the Town Council during the past few months were also approved and finalized June 3, totaling $17,500, the agreed-upon budget set by council members.

Each council member gave ball-park numbers for what they would allot to each requesting group, and the average amount of funding became the final amount.

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, which is a part of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, will receive the highest donation from the town in FY21-22 with $3,000, followed by The Old Church Gallery receiving $2,300, and the Floyd County Historical Society receiving $2,000 for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Town council members prioritized nonprofits that have the most local impact when deciding on funding amounts, allotting less to groups that receive funding from other small governments, such as the Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation, which is based in Abingdon and will receive a $550 donation for FY21-22 from the town.