Vest, Nichols sign letters of intent

Floyd County Buffaloes Nick Vest and Jared Nichols signed letters of intent to play football at four-year schools April 21. Vest will attend Ferrum College, and Nichols will attend Bridgewater University in the fall.

Coach Winfred Beale said both graduates have been diligent workers in the school’s football program during the past six years, and they are “quality students.” The two have been “resilient and consistent leaders throughout their careers,” Beale said, especially during the altered high school sports season caused by the pandemic.

He said Nichols and Vest led player-organized workouts while school sports were on hold, before they even knew for sure that a football season would happen. From June 2020 until restrictions were lifted and practice began in February, Beale added, Vest and Nichols were dedicated to strength and conditioning.

“It has been a pleasure and honor to coach them. Wishing them continued success in their future endeavors,” Beale said. “The best is yet to come for them.”

Vest is the son of Kevin and Christy Vest and will continue his academic and football career at Ferrum College in the fall.