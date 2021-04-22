Gathering limits to increase next month, restriction on alcohol sales lifted

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that beginning May 15, gathering limits will increase for social events, entertainment venues and recreational sporting events. Restaurants will also be permitted to return to selling alcohol after midnight.

The decision to lift these restrictions was made, according to the official release, due to the amount of vaccinations administered within the state.

“It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have gotten a shot so far,” Northam said. “Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year. So, we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month.”