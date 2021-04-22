Gathering limits to increase next month, restriction on alcohol sales lifted

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that beginning May 15, gathering limits will increase for social events, entertainment venues and recreational sporting events. Restaurants will also be permitted to return to selling alcohol after midnight.
The sixth amended Executive Order 72 and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine implements the following increases:
- Social gatherings, currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people outdoors.
- Indoor entertainment venues and amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people. They’re currently operating at 30 percent capacity or 500 people.
- Outdoor entertainment venues will increase to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less, from 500.
- Restaurants will be able to return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will not be required from midnight to 5 a.m.
The decision to lift these restrictions was made, according to the official release, due to the amount of vaccinations administered within the state.
“It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have gotten a shot so far,” Northam said. “Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year. So, we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month.”
Virginia has administered more than 5.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of April 22, and is giving almost 77,000 shots per day. More than 3.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, more than half of all adults in Virginia and more than 40 percent of the total population.